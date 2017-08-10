Luna Legend Watching Her Dad On TV Is BEYOND Adorable

Luna Legend watching her dad on Sesame Street is the best thing you'll see today. We promise.
Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video on Wednesday that features Luna watching a Sesame Street clip on an iPad. But it wasn't just any episode of the lovable children's show — this one featured John Legend. And Luna's face lighting up when she sees her dad on screen is absolutely priceless.
It's not just Legend's appearance that has Luna smiling, either — Elmo also said "Hi Luna!" in the special video.
"When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is," Teigen explained in her Instagram caption.
John Legend's appearance on Sesame Street was back in December, but it looks like this is Luna's first time seeing her dad with Elmo and Big Bird. "One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today," Legend captioned his Instagram post at the time.
Luna may be just over a year old, but she's already had a pretty incredible childhood. The family recently took a vacation to Italy, and Luna looked like she had a blast with her parents in the photos they posted from the trip. (Naturally, they enjoyed pizza, pasta, and gelato on the trip, too.)
And if that's not enough to make you jealous, Teigen and Legend also took Luna to Bali earlier this summer. Yeah, we're officially jealous, too.
