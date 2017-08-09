Disney theme parks are getting a very millennial addition.
Minnie Mouse ears, beloved by tourists, locals, and celebrity guests alike, are a perennial favorite, but according to the official Disney Style blog, the festive accessory is getting a rose gold makeover.
Frequent visitors to the parks may already have an entire wardrobe of Minnie Mouse ears, since Disney parks worldwide offer versions of the closet staple. But instead of the sequined ears and red or blue bows (or crystal-encrusted options), Disney's newest addition to the mix is all rose gold, from the holographic bow to the allover sequins that make up the ears.
Advertisement
It's been a while since I've taken a picture of ears like this, BUT HAVE YOU SEEN THESE?! Disney Parks are finally giving the people what they want-- Rose gold ears!! My inner basic white girl has zero chill. You can snag these just about anywhere on Disney property! What do you all think of the changes and additions Disney is incorporating to their new merchandise? • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #disneyblogger #disneyoutfit #disneyblog #disneyig #disneygram #disneyside #happy #colorful #bright #fun #whimsical #dreamy #inspiration #tumblr #aesthetic #rosegold #minniestyle #flashesofdelight #thatsdarling #livecolorfully #shotoniphone #fashionblogger #styleblogger #lifestyleblogger #blogger #lifestyle #magickingdom #orlando #florida #disneystore
While the appeal of millennial pink and its metallic counterpart know no geographical bounds, for now, the rose gold Minnie Mouse ears are only on offer at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. Retailing for $24.99, they're not any more expensive than their non-metallic counterparts, so Minnie enthusiasts (like Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter, who showed off her own pair) can stock up between stops at the parks' churro carts and the Matterhorn.
Naturally, the photogenic ears are making a major splash on social media. Disney parkgoers are showing off their new acquisitions, giving their friends and followers a double dose of jealousy: One for not being at Disneyland or Disney World themselves, and another for not being able to snag these new ears.
Looks like I need to go to @WaltDisneyWorld JUST for the rose gold Minnie ears ???— Krystal McConnell (@kmbeer87) August 9, 2017
The rose gold Minnie Ears have been out for a day and @nicoleebushnell and I already got ours #typical #rosegoldeverything— Nicole (@nickimasss) August 9, 2017
Yes I already have 12 pairs of Minnie Mouse ears but I really need the Rose Gold ones— HD (@heather_rose17) August 9, 2017
There are rose gold Minnie ears at Disneyland I NEED THEM— pheebs ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@phoebaekuma) August 9, 2017
The rose gold ears are Disney's latest attempt at releasing photo-ready souvenirs at its parks. Earlier this summer, Disney California Adventure started selling IG-approved Groot-shaped sourdough loaves, complete with black olive eyes, and a slew of photogenic churro options, including Star Wars-inspired lightsabers and shimmering yellow gold to celebrate the anniversary of Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.
Advertisement