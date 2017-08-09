Story from Trend Tracker

Disney Parks' Minnie Mouse Ears Got A Very Instagrammable Update

Christopher Luu
Disney theme parks are getting a very millennial addition.
Minnie Mouse ears, beloved by tourists, locals, and celebrity guests alike, are a perennial favorite, but according to the official Disney Style blog, the festive accessory is getting a rose gold makeover.
Frequent visitors to the parks may already have an entire wardrobe of Minnie Mouse ears, since Disney parks worldwide offer versions of the closet staple. But instead of the sequined ears and red or blue bows (or crystal-encrusted options), Disney's newest addition to the mix is all rose gold, from the holographic bow to the allover sequins that make up the ears.
While the appeal of millennial pink and its metallic counterpart know no geographical bounds, for now, the rose gold Minnie Mouse ears are only on offer at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. Retailing for $24.99, they're not any more expensive than their non-metallic counterparts, so Minnie enthusiasts (like Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter, who showed off her own pair) can stock up between stops at the parks' churro carts and the Matterhorn.

Naturally, the photogenic ears are making a major splash on social media. Disney parkgoers are showing off their new acquisitions, giving their friends and followers a double dose of jealousy: One for not being at Disneyland or Disney World themselves, and another for not being able to snag these new ears.
The rose gold ears are Disney's latest attempt at releasing photo-ready souvenirs at its parks. Earlier this summer, Disney California Adventure started selling IG-approved Groot-shaped sourdough loaves, complete with black olive eyes, and a slew of photogenic churro options, including Star Wars-inspired lightsabers and shimmering yellow gold to celebrate the anniversary of Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.
