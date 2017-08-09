Ulta Is Having An Epic Sale On SO Many Products — But You Have To Act Fast

We woke up this morning prepared to embark on just another average Wednesday, in a world where a Clarisonic Mia 2 will set you back $169 and $56 worth of Tarte products costs, well, $56. But little did we know that Ulta had other, considerably more exciting plans for us in store.
Today only, the beauty megastore is holding a surprise online flash sale with sweet deals on bestsellers from Tarte, Clarisonic, Smashbox, The Body Shop, Real Techniques, and more. The discounts are steep, and the variety of products to choose from is unprecedented — the only downside is that there’s not much time left to shop it all.
Advertisement
You can score an amazing deal on pretty much anything you might be in the market for (or want to pick up just because), including eyeshadow palettes and face kits from Benefit Cosmetics and Urban Decay, Julep’s cult-favorite Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick, a titanium blow-dryer from CHI, and the game-changing Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask that’s got the beauty world buzzing.
But some of the best price cuts are on entire brands: Revlon, Rimmel, Physicians Formula, and Neutrogena are all offering 40% off all makeup, L’Oréal is doing 30% off mascaras, and Real Techniques brushes and tools are slashed 30% as well. Plus, with free shipping on orders over $35 and a three-piece gift from Tarte (which includes a full-size liner, brow pencil and gel duo, and travel-sized mascara) once you spend $60, there’s no reason you shouldn’t stock up on your favorites — and potential new favorites — today.
But act fast: Time waits for no one, not even those who keep going back and forth trying to choose between the two $30 Tarte shadow palettes marked down to $18. (Save time — buy both.)
Related Video:
Advertisement