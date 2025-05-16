How Good Are Sacheu’s Viral Peel-Off Lip Liners? 5 Editors Find Out

“This lip stain is easy enough to use. It’s quite stiff and sticky in texture, making it simple to shape the lines compared to a more fluid one. After 10 minutes, it peeled off with only a couple of flakes left. The pigment was a bit too strong for my liking, as I prefer my lip liner to look more subtle, but with some lipstick dabbed over top, I liked the final effect a lot more. It did, however, leave my lips feeling irritated for the first hour or two after applying. They didn’t look irritated, but I could feel that my skin wasn’t too happy. Thankfully, this did settle after a while.