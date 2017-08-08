Rihanna Is The Queen Of The Low-Key Drag, Just Ask Diplo

Here's why, in Diplo's bitter words: "I think before we're all done, she'll be on a song of ours. Hopefully. But if not, I don't really care. I played her 'Lean On.' She was like, 'I don't do house music.' I face-palmed so hard on that one. Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high. Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, 'Yo, G, I'm leaving unless you let me play her a song.' So I played her a song. And she was like, 'This sounds like a reggae song at an airport.' I was like, 'I'm gonna go kill myself.'"