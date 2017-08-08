Rihanna Is The Queen Of The Low-Key Drag, Just Ask Diplo

Diplo is a man who loves loud music. If you have never listened to the producer and DJ's songs, then you may not know what I'm talking about, but the guy has a way with a beat. His skills in releasing popular electronic songs with his group Major Lazer is why a slew of singers and artists have opted to work with the DJ (who often makes headlines for his unfiltered, and sometimes outrageous, remarks). On top of that, he has garnered enough attention to even earn himself his own television show What Would Diplo Do? on Viceland in which James Van Der Beek, a real life doppelgänger of his, plays the titular character in an exaggerated portrayal of his allegedly wild and crazy life.
All this is to say that Diplo, a man with money, music, and sick beats, will never be able to attract the approval of Rihanna. In an interview with GQ Style documenting the celebrity's travels through Africa, GQ’s Will Welch asks why Rihanna has never appeared on one of his tracks, considering how "well aligned" the two seem.
"I just want her on a Major Lazer song," he told Welch. "She's like the one artist that we can't ever get."
Here's why, in Diplo's bitter words: "I think before we're all done, she'll be on a song of ours. Hopefully. But if not, I don't really care. I played her 'Lean On.' She was like, 'I don't do house music.' I face-palmed so hard on that one. Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high. Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, 'Yo, G, I'm leaving unless you let me play her a song.' So I played her a song. And she was like, 'This sounds like a reggae song at an airport.' I was like, 'I'm gonna go kill myself.'"
"A reggae song at an airport" translates to "bad." Lol. And that is why Rihanna is a national treasure.
