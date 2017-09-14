Movies You Didn't Know Were Based On Stephen King Stories

The accumulated word count of Stephen King's career is so astoundingly high it makes my head hurt. Over the course of his career, he's written 56 novels and almost 200 short stories.
King's cinematic, gripping writing lends itself easily to the big screen. So far, over 50 works of TV and film have been based on his writing. If you've been haunted by films like The Shining or Carrie, you can attest to what powerful source material King's stories are.
Released last Friday, It is the latest highly anticipated King adaptation to hit theaters. In the film, a gang of ridiculously brave pre-teens face off against a demonic spirit terrorizing the children of Derry, Maine in the form of a clown.
Yet King has written more than just horror (and weird sex scenes). Let's thank him for these insanely imaginative movies, which probably won't keep you up at night.
