Films You Didn't Know Were Based On Stephen King Stories

The accumulated word count of Stephen King's career is so astoundingly high it makes my head hurt. Over the course of his career, he's written 56 novels and almost 200 short stories.
King's cinematic, gripping writing lends itself easily to the big screen. So far, over 50 works of TV and film have been based on his writing. If you've been haunted by films like The Shining or Carrie, you can attest to what powerful source material King's stories are.
Released last week, The Dark Tower is the latest highly anticipated King adaptation to hit cinemas. In the film, Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey play archetypal figures locked in an ongoing battle for the control of the universe — casual stuff.
If you're not familiar with entirety of King's diverse oeuvre, you might be surprised that he's the author of a sci-fi Western like The Dark Tower, which is set to become a TV show as well.
Yet King has written more than just horror. Let's thank him for these insanely imaginative movies, which (probably) won't keep you up at night.
