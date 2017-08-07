Dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD — a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper — is an internet sensation. That means the more excruciatingly satisfying extraction videos she uploads, the more we wish she would solve our pimple problems, too. But because Dr. Lee can't teleport to our bathrooms whenever we call her name, she launched her own SLMD Skincare collection to help from afar. And the latest Dr. Pimple Popper-approved product, Lace A Peel, might be the most surprising yet.
Lace sheet masks are popular alternatives to the regular face mask, but Dr. Lee is bringing a whole new twist to the trend. In collaboration with Dermovia, the dermatologist is bringing you a sheet mask set that uses charcoal to do double-duty on the gunk inside your pores. Inside the set is a peel-off formula and black lace cotton sheet, ready to battle any and all blackheads.
"This face mask is particularly nice, because it accommodates multi-taskers like me," Dr. Lee tells Refinery29. "I don’t have time to sit back for 15 minutes while the products within my face mask marinate on my skin. [While wearing this one] I can prepare dinner, work on my laptop, and catch up on patient notes and phone calls."
All you have to do is smooth on the black peel-off mask onto areas prone to blackheads. Then slip on the lace mask over your face, wait 20 minutes, then rinse away any residue. According to Dr. Lee, the lace material helps the peel mask penetrate deeper into skin. (She also also has a four-piece kit of Dermovia's most popular masks that treats, hydrates, and soothes.) Even better, the product is gentle enough for all skin types and safe to use with other acne products. So yes, put down the extraction tool.
Dermovia Lace A Peel x Dr. Pimple Popper Black Bamboo Charcoal Peel Off Mask, $55, available at Dr. Pimple Popper.
