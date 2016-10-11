Over the past two years, the internet has gotten very familiar with Sandra Lee, MD — a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper. The doc is famous for the up-close-and-personal videos she films of herself popping and extracting a variety of clogged pores — from oversized blackheads to inflamed cysts. Because we're so into the voyeuristic look into the real world of dermatology that she gives us, we even sent a crew to her Southern California office to watch her yank a cyst out of a brave woman's scalp.
So, it should come as no surprise that Dr. Lee is taking the next logical step in her quest for acne-fighting domination: a skin-care line. "I've been interested in putting out a skin-care line for a while," Dr. Lee tells us. "I know I have so many followers who are interested in getting help, but can't come into my office. So this is my way of trying to help them."
You don't even have to mark your calendars for the launch, because her first product, a spot treatment with salicylic acid that's gentle enough for all skin types, is available today. "What's nice about [salicylic acid] is that it crystalizes and settles into pores, helping to unclog and prevent," Dr. Lee says. "It also helps to exfoliate."
Now let's talk about the packaging. Instead of a cream in a squeeze tube, Dr. Lee has created a formula that glides on the affected area with a rollerball. "I wanted to create a product that was easy to use, and that people could use anywhere," she says. "The easier a product is to use, the more likely the customer will actually use it."
We couldn't agree more. Traditional spot treatments can be messy and flaky — just ask anyone who has ever skipped zit cream to avoid sliding into bed with their partner sporting a face dotted in white splotches. Dr. Lee's version slides on clear, which we seriously appreciate.
And rest assured that this acne treatment is just the first in what Dr. Lee promises will be a full product lineup. "I really think that what I'm going to put out is going to be different — something that hasn't been done before in skin care," she says. We'll be patiently waiting to hear more, and entertaining ourselves with her massive video collection in the meantime.
SLMD x Dr. Pimple Popper Acne Spot Treatment, $25, available at Dr. Pimple Popper.
