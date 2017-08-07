Beyoncé Can't Get Away From Big, Huge Statement Sleeves Either

Though Beyoncé is, of course, le reine, turns out, we actually do have some things in common: a love for Popeyes chicken, a mother who is an adamant (and embarrassingly prolific) Instagram user, and the fact that she too can’t get away from statement sleeves to save her life.
Because you cannot step foot into a retailer without being accosted by voluminous sleeves, we were pleased to see that Beyoncé took it upon herself to elevate the trend. On Friday, she shared a recent date night look on Instagram set to the tune of Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up,” which included an Alexis striped dress that knotted at the waist, layered gold necklaces, white cat-eye shades by Pared Eyewear, Stella McCartney’s new Sneak-Elyse shoes, and a Louis Vuitton x Supreme graphic clutch.
Since giving birth, Beyoncé has (in classic Beyoncé fashion) kept a low profile. So, it's no shock that she went big for one of her first public outings, wearing not one, but two, major trends: stripes and huge sleeves. Just as we were reaching the point of fatigue on each of these styles, Beyoncé has provided rest — and outfit inspiration — for the weary. And we couldn't be more grateful.