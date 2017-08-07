Beyoncé Can't Get Away From Big, Huge Statement Sleeves Either

Since giving birth, Beyoncé has (in classic Beyoncé fashion) kept a low profile. So, it's no shock that she went big for one of her first public outings, wearing not one, but two, major trends: stripes and huge sleeves. Just as we were reaching the point of fatigue on each of these styles, Beyoncé has provided rest — and outfit inspiration — for the weary. And we couldn't be more grateful.