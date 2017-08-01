10 Structural Tops That Are Wearable Works of Art

For some, workwear is a way of life. The de facto uniform is a visual pledge of career allegiance, a literal symbol of white-collar affiliation. Pressed, buttoned, pleated, and sometimes striped, your typical button-up shirt means business. And the 10 tops below are here to change that.
This season, traditional office attire has been reworked into wearable art. Architectural blouses form the backbone of this Diane Keaton-meets-Edward Scissorhands aesthetic, and the results are striking: Sleeves balloon outward, split in half, and swirl into fractal ruffles; asymmetrical blouses, dramatic pleating, and sharply-creased shirting reveal skin in new ways; bows and ties are plentiful — mercifully, no bowties are present.
The new statement shirt has arrived, and it's surprisingly wearable. Hailey Baldwin chose an asymmetrical, puffed sleeve number for a TV panel appearance last week, and similar styles have popped up at most of our favorite retailers. While some iterations are slightly NSFW, other sculptural shirts are perfect for revamping your office aesthetic without necessitating a call from HR. Click through for a new crop of tops that literally let you wear your creativity on your sleeve.