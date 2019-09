10 Structural Tops That Are Wearable Works of Art

The new statement shirt has arrived, and it's surprisingly wearable. Hailey Baldwin chose an asymmetrical, puffed sleeve number for a TV panel appearance last week, and similar styles have popped up at most of our favorite retailers. While some iterations are slightly NSFW, other sculptural shirts are perfect for revamping your office aesthetic without necessitating a call from HR. Click through for a new crop of tops that literally let you wear your creativity on your sleeve.