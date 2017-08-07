Kat Von D's Newest Lipstick Gives You 24 Hours Of Shimmer

Glitter tears. Glitter undercuts. Glitter palettes. If there’s one thing consistent about 2017, it’s our undying love for glitter, in its many forms. And all throughout this long, fiery relationship with glitter makeup, we’ve never quite been able to nail wearing a glitter lip that doesn’t budge — until now. Kat Von D announced their newest product, the Everlasting Glimmer Veil, and it promises to provide 24 hours of shimmery, glitter-packed wear.
Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick in REVERB? Available NOW at katvondbeauty.com. All 9 shades will be available on 8/22 online and 9/8 in stores! •Use It on its own or pair it with your favorite Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shade! •The weightless formula dries down to a matte + non-transferable finish •vegan #glimmerveil #crueltyfree
Unlike other lipsticks, the Everlasting Glimmer Veil comes in a “glimmery-not-gritty" formula that combines glimmer crystals in a gel base. Think of it as liquid lipstick meets shimmery gloss, and according to a press release from Kat Von D herself, “This formula is like heaven on your lips.” Plus, 24 hour wear time? That will last us the length of an entire This Is Us marathon. You bet we're intrigued!
Advertisement
Unfortunately, it’ll be a few more weeks until the entire line, which has nine shades, is out. However, Kat Von D couldn’t just leave us hanging after dropping this major glitter news. The first color, which is a metallic cobalt blue called “Reverb,” is available now on Kat Von D's beauty site. If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already halfway through the checkout process.
We already have our eye on a few of the other colors in the line. Faithful to the Kat Von D style we know and love, there is a rainbow of hues to choose from. They include Wizard (charcoal black), Satellite (bright turquoise), Televator (true grape purple), Razzle (cool magenta), Shockful (neon pink), Dazzle (chile pepper red), Rocker (copper orange), and Thunderstruck (champagne gold).
With 24 hours of colorful glitter lipstick wear at our fingertips, the future is looking great — now we don't have to worry about our glitter lips shedding at the most inconvenient moments. Praise! Shop the entire shade range starting August 22 online at Sephora and Kat Von D or in stores at Sephora on September 8.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement