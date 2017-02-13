Drippy, runny, smeared, and melting are all words we never in a million years thought we'd want associated with our eye makeup. But we've officially learned to never say never, because three Fall '17 runway shows last week made messy, rock 'n' roll makeup look a whole lot more glam than grunge. It looks like the trend we're calling "upside down" eyeliner is about to take over this year — on the red carpet, on the runway, and pretty soon, on you. We spotted undereye makeup at Tadashi Shoji (above), Christian Siriano, and Jeremy Scott, and all three takes had one thing in common: glitter. Lots of strategically-placed glitter.
The Twiggy-like lower lashes at Tadashi Shoji were separated by dashes of silver and just might be the most wearable, but for the more daring, check out the sparkly orange version, designed to look like a river, at the Christian Siriano show. It's almost as badass as KISS face paint, but the pretty burnt orange shade makes it a whole lot less goth. (Pick up some MAC Glitter in Reflects Copper to recreate it.) And at Jeremy Scott, makeup artist Kabuki painted a single gilded tear droplet on some of the models that looked so real (and so cool on video), we almost forgot we don't cry gold. Like it or hate it, there's no denying it's way more fun to drip glitter down your face than it is to even out your cat-eye for 30 minutes.
