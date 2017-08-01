Ahhh Demario going w the "just a side piece" for the woman he literally acted like he didn't even know!!! #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/6qyo6WB6us— One On Ones N' Roses (@on_roses) August 1, 2017
Wait did Demario just call Lexie a side piece? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/8Xs025nZEO— Tarheya Rogers (@TarheyaChanel) August 1, 2017
Did DeMario just compare himself to the The Weeknd AND Bill Clinton to defend himself?! ? #TheMenTellAll #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/qoeHCdhfBa— Rachel Coulson (@racheyco) August 1, 2017
DeMario: I'm a nice guy, a gentleman, just had a side chick & hey Bill Clinton banged Monica so #OcularFacts #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll— Chelsea Allyn (@chelseallyn) August 1, 2017
I haven’t had a girl since Farrah Franklin was a member of Destiny Child #mentellall— DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) August 1, 2017