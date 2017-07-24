Long before his time on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, DeMario Jackson was just another guy trying to make it in Hollywood. (A recurring theme with Rachel Lindsey's Bachelorette contestants this season.) Thanks to an almost decade-old video that was unearthed on the internet, we now have footage of Jackson trying to convince a certain pop star to give him her phone number because he promises that he will be famous one day.
That pop star? The one-and-only Britney Spears. Apparently Jackson has always been the confident man we saw on the basketball court (when he pretending to not know his ex-girlfriend). US Weekly shared the video, and it's kind of hard to watch because it just shows how intense paparazzi and nosey fans are to celebrities, even when they're running normal errands at the grocery store.
In the video, you can see Jackson eagerly approaching Spears as she walks to her car in the parking lot of Ralphs with Adnan Ghalib, her boyfriend at the time. Jackson is hot on her heels, smiling in the background of the pap person's shot. "Britney, f--k it, you need a black dude," he shouts before begging for her number. Spears is kind enough to smile and ask his name to which he gives a very foreboding response.
"My name is DeMario Jackson," he says. "I'm an up-and-coming actor. I want to be like you. I want everybody to see me on TV. Real talk. You're dope. ... My mom loves you, and she said tell Britney." He adds, "Real talk, DeMario Jackson on MySpace."
It's a major throwback, and a must watch.
