Jessica Simpson Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Leg Hair

The early 2000s were a great time — but they also came with a lot of unattainable beauty standards. With idols like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Jessica Simpson ruling MTV, so did expectations of bottle blonde hair, tucked tummies, and faux tans. Lucky for us, the decade is over (at least for some people) and finally, celebrities are making it clear that so-called "perfection" is an illusion. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's admits her tanning blunders, Courtney Cox expresses her filler regrets, Chrissy Teigen gets real about period acne, and now Jessica Simpson is talking about her leg hair.
Advertisement
Yesterday, she uploaded a photo of her lower leg with a half-inch hair gleaming in the sunlight. Her caption read, "Missed a spot..."
If you choose to shave, you've likely been there too. "So relatable!" one person commented. "Love how real you are," another wrote. "NAILED IT! Thanks for being relevant and honest! That sun catches those missed spots every time," another one of her nearly 4 million fans wrote.
While it's maybe not the most groundbreaking news of the day (which plenty of commenters pointed out as well), it is encouraging to see more celebrities removing the shame around female body hair (Amber Rose with her bush, Paris Jackson and her armpits, and Bella Thorne and her leg hair are just a few). And especially considering the way some of us used to idolize Simpson's looks, this means a hell of a lot for body hair stigma everywhere. Because even Simpson misses a spot sometimes — and that's the honest image of beauty we'd prefer to see.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement