Courteney Cox Just Admitted The One Cosmetic Procedure She Regrets

While everyone has the right to do whatever they want to their face without judgment, it's important to know in advance how a procedure may end up affecting you. When fillers were suggested to Courteney Cox, she didn't have all the information — but now, she's talking about it so that others might know more, People reports.
"Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble," she told NewBeauty magazine. "I was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse. Now, I’m as natural as I can be."
Advertisement
In particular, she said she regrets getting fillers — injections some people get to plump or sculpt their lips or faces. "What would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, 'You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there,'" she said. "So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed — it’s good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor: 'This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.' You meet them and they say, 'You should just do this.' The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, 'Oh sh*t, this doesn’t look right.'"
Fortunately, fillers are removable, and Cox has gotten hers dissolved. "I feel better because I look like myself," she said. "I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles — they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend."
Advertisement