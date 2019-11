The Top-Rated Cream Eyeshadows Of All Time

Not only can you apply the creamy pigments with just a finger, but the formulas tend to be water-resistant and come in a ton of offerings, including pots, sticks, and wands. Another major plus is that, unlike powders, they work for both oily and dry skin . Mid-day creasing is always a major fear of anyone who uses a pressed eyeshadow, but creams maintain long-lasting, smudge-free color for hours longer than their chalkier sisters.