The 17 Best Cream Eyeshadows For When You’re Too Lazy To Use A Brush

We've always admired people who are able to easily blend and buff powder eyeshadow in a mere few minutes. However, we are not said people. Unfortunately, we just haven't been blessed with the blending ability required. In fact, given the choice, most days we'd skip eye makeup altogether save for a few licks of tubing mascara.
Thankfully, the powers that be (AKA genius makeup formulators) have figured out a way for even the most novice among us to enjoy eye makeup that looks like it was applied by the most expert of hands.
Enter: cream eyeshadow.
A truly ingenious invention, cream eyeshadows are the kind of eye makeup that can be easily applied and blended with your fingers, which means no expensive brushes are required. They're also available in a myriad of formats: dip pots, squeezable tubes, and our personal favourite, eyeshadow sticks, which makes swiping on the dreamy cream formulas a certified cakewalk. They're also made to last; most cream eyeshadow formulas dry down after application, reducing the risk of smudging, creasing or fading throughout the day.
Whether you're in the market for a taupe-hued neutral to apply every day before work or a richly-pigmented bright for special occasions, we've taken the liberty of sourcing the best cream eyeshadows money can buy.