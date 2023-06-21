16 Tubing Mascaras That Won’t Give You 3pm Panda Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT
Tubing mascaras are one of those modern inventions that have completely revolutionised our makeup routines. These mascaras have earned their 'tubing' moniker due to their polymer-infused formulas. Unlike traditional mascara or even waterproof mascara that coats your lashes in layers of pigment, tubing mascara contains polymer fibres that wraps each lash in water-resistant tubes of polymer.
These polymers wrap themselves around each lash, coating them in a thickening and lengthening vinyl-like slick. Once it's dried down, tubing mascara doesn't budge, which means you can enjoy defined lashes all day without having to worry about smudging, flaking or getting panda eyes.
Ahead, 16 of the best tubing mascaras with a flake-free finish to add to your makeup collection.