The Best Cream Eyeshadows That Will Stay With You In Sickness & In Health

Color may seem like the most obvious choice when it comes to changing up your eye makeup game, but we've found that texture actually makes a much bigger difference. Whether you're looking for glossy or matte lids — in a rich pigment or barely there color — cream eyeshadows have stolen our hearts (and space in our makeup bags).
Not only can you apply the creamy pigments with just a finger, but the formulas tend to be water-resistant and come in a ton of offerings, including pots, sticks, and wands. Another major plus is that, unlike powders, they work for both oily and dry skin. Mid-day creasing is always a major fear of anyone who uses a pressed eyeshadow, but creams maintain long-lasting, smudge-free color for hours longer than its chalkier sister.
Ready to add one — or a few — to your makeup routine? Keep clicking for our favorite cream eyeshadows to buy now.
