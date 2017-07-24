While we're no strangers to experimenting with eye makeup, we've found that texture makes a big difference here. Whether you're looking for glossy or matte lids, rich pigment or barely there colour, cream eyeshadows have stolen our hearts (and space in our makeup bags). You can use your finger or a brush to apply, the formulas tend to be water-resistant (perfect when you're on holiday), and they come in pots, sticks, or with wands.