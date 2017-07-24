The looks seen backstage at SS17 were enough to turn even the most minimalist makeup-wearer to flashes of colour. Pops of metallics and primary colours were everywhere, from the ice blue and pink duo at Jill Stuart, to Sophia Webster's sparkly rainbow, to Jeremy Scott's sweep of navy and Marc Jacobs' '80s fuchsia.
While we're no strangers to experimenting with eye makeup, we've found that texture makes a big difference here. Whether you're looking for glossy or matte lids, rich pigment or barely there colour, cream eyeshadows have stolen our hearts (and space in our makeup bags). You can use your finger or a brush to apply, the formulas tend to be water-resistant (perfect when you're on holiday), and they come in pots, sticks, or with wands.
"They're easier to apply than a powder, and create a more uniform, intense and pigmented finish", Cristina Cobo, 3INA's head of product development, tells me. The brand's The Cream Eyeshadow comes in a multitude of bright colours, and the new neon range reacts to UV light – perfect for sweaty club nights and festival season.
Another plus for cream eyeshadows is that they make those with drier or damaged skin look youthful, "particularly if they have a beautiful light-reflective glow to them," Rose-Marie Swift, founder of RMS Beauty, explains. "Our cream eyeshadows double as a moisturiser due to the skincare properties of the ingredients and won’t dry out your skin like traditional shadows."
Our favourite ways to wear cream shadow? Under a slick of Vaseline for hyper-glossy lids, and with loose glitter pressed on top with a finger. Click through to see our favourite shadows for this summer.