Update: People Magazine reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified suspects in the shark dragging incident, but have yet to release names.
The magazine also obtained a letter from Florida governor Rick Scott in which he states: “This week, an incredibly disturbing video was reported by the media showing individuals senselessly dragging a shark behind their boat at high speed. The brutality and disrespect shown to this animal is sickening and I am sure that you share in my outrage over these individuals’ heinous actions.”
Although he has not officially responded, Rolling Stone reports that Alex Kompothecras commented "I had absolutely nothing to do with the shark video. Yes he's a friend of mine, but no I don't agree with what he did. Check your facts before you go posting on my page. Thanks," on a since-deleted video of the incident.
This post was originally published July 31 at 5:45 pm.
On the eve of the show's premiere, a viewing party for MTV's Siesta Key at a local CineBistro theatre was canceled. According to Gary Kompothecras, father of the show's star, Alex, his son received death threats.
He told Tampa Bay Times that, "I wouldn't say that's the only reason. There are other reasons," before hanging up on a reporter. Along with being the star's father, Gary Kompothecras reportedly came up with the original idea for Siesta Key.
The show, which can best be described as a cross between Jersey Shore and Laguna Beach, centers on a group of friends in Siesta Key, Florida, as they attempt to have the best — and most dramatic — summer of their lives.
Alex Kompothecras has recently been under fire for allegedly being one of several men in a viral video depicting a boat dragging a shark. Other photos of animal misconduct of varying degrees have also been found.
Members of the "Boycott Siesta Key" Facebook group, which has over 6,400 members, have also expressed their anger towards the star and the show. A Facebook event was planned to protest the viewing party in Sarasota. It currently has 680 people interested and 135 people saying they will attend.
"Unfortunately, over the past few days the connection between the production and the Siesta Key show and the horrific videos and photos of animal abuse have come to light," the event page reads. "The public outrage and cry for justice must be heard! It is our duty to speak for the innocent animals that have been tortured who have no voice."
Tonight's showing of MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ has been cancelled. For refunds/questions, contact: 941.870.8089 / events@sostaged.com. Thank you— CinéBistro SiestaKey (@CineBistroSKey) July 31, 2017
The protesters insist that the event be canceled because of the current ongoing investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife. Now that the event has been canceled, the protest has been put on hold. If another premiere screening is planned, they will move the protest there.
So far, no cast members, including Alex Kompothecras, have explicitly commented on the situation, and the show is scheduled to premiere as planned on MTV Monday night. Refinery29 has reached out to the network for comment.
