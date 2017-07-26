Just when we thought there was literally nothing else Amazon could offer, the mega-retailer goes and announces yet another initiative to help secure its spot as the shopping destination for today's consumer.
On Tuesday, Amazon launched The Fix, a new private brand from Amazon Fashion, that will bring a selection of on-trend shoes — from lace-up ballet flats to embroidered slip-on loafers — and handbags — think: crossbody bags and top-handle satchels — priced from $49 to $150.
“The idea is a shoe and handbag collection at this price point that delivers trends in such a huge way and quality,” Amazon’s Fashion Director Kate Dimmock told Refinery29. “It’s not necessarily about an age or an economic bracket. It’s like, ‘Do you like to have fun? Do you love shoes and bags?’ It’s guilt-free shopping.” She added: “For us, what’s great is we always have this North Star of customer obsession. It’s all about what she wants, and what she wants is selection.”
To create the best possible offering, The Fix will be updated monthly with “fresh deliveries,” making trends accessible and appealing to a wide range of people, without costing too much money. As Dimmick said, “just because [you] bought a pair of shoes last month doesn’t mean that [you] shouldn’t buy a pair this month.” Preach! Click on see some of our favorites.