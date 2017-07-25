Mere Mortals Have The Chance To Own Asahd Khaled’s Gucci Suit

DJ Khaled is partnering with Poshmark and for that, we are grateful. On Tuesday, Khaled launched the second part of his Pop-Up Closet on the app, with the kind of swaggy inventory that only the We Da Best rapper could provide. No, he isn’t selling the swim trunks he wore during that whole lost-at-sea fiasco, but he is parting with a few cool things in the name of charity, including an assortment of customized hoodies, linen shirts, and what may be the best ever: two of baby Asahd’s suits.