Mere Mortals Have The Chance To Own Asahd Khaled’s Gucci Suit

Asahd Khaled, toddler/executive producer, has decided to let his dad sell his miniature blue Gucci looks. If you recall, there is the sateen suit the blessed little one wore on the cover of his father's Grateful album cover. That's going for $1,350 . The second one, also baby blue but accented with black lapels, is what he wore to the 2017 BET Awards , where he posed with numerous famous faces (note: Gucci Mane wore the exact same suit to the event). That one is on sale for $1,350 . We know that nearly $1,500 is a lot to spend on toddler apparel (unless you are Kim Kardashian ), but a portion of your coins will be donated to DJ Khaled’s Win More Music campaign with Get Schooled , a non-profit organization that encourages students to graduate from high school and go on to college. That, and Rihanna touched this suit.