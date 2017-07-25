Mere Mortals Have The Chance To Own Asahd Khaled’s Gucci Suit

DJ Khaled is partnering with Poshmark and for that, we are grateful. On Tuesday, Khaled launched the second part of his Pop-Up Closet on the app, with the kind of swaggy inventory that only the We Da Best rapper could provide. No, he isn’t selling the swim trunks he wore during that whole lost-at-sea fiasco, but he is parting with a few cool things in the name of charity, including an assortment of customized hoodies, linen shirts, and what may be the best ever: two of baby Asahd’s suits.
Asahd Khaled, toddler/executive producer, has decided to let his dad sell his miniature blue Gucci looks. If you recall, there is the sateen suit the blessed little one wore on the cover of his father's Grateful album cover. That's going for $1,350. The second one, also baby blue but accented with black lapels, is what he wore to the 2017 BET Awards, where he posed with numerous famous faces (note: Gucci Mane wore the exact same suit to the event). That one is on sale for $1,350. We know that nearly $1,500 is a lot to spend on toddler apparel (unless you are Kim Kardashian), but a portion of your coins will be donated to DJ Khaled’s Win More Music campaign with Get Schooled, a non-profit organization that encourages students to graduate from high school and go on to college. That, and Rihanna touched this suit.
“Innovative social platforms have played a huge role in my ability to connect with fans. There’s something special about being able to develop relationships and spread love across the world instantly,” said DJ Khaled in a press release. “That’s why it’s so natural for me to partner with Poshmark, the leading community-driven marketplace for fashion. It gives my fans direct access to my style, while also raising money for Get Schooled, a charity very close to my heart.”
That DJ Khaled — he certainly is “da best.”
