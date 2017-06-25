Ask anyone, and they'll likely say the red carpet is truly the best part of any awards show. The outfits, the sometimes-awkward but always enlightening interview questions, and the fact that we aren't stuck waiting three or four hours for something exciting to happen means that the pre-show is almost always better than the actual show.
And, that’s especially true when it comes to the BET Awards. Though not as formal as, say, the Oscars or the Golden Globes, we can always count on the BET Awards to serve up some serious style from Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, Rihanna, and more, sprinkling some #BlackGirlMagic all over the show (and into our lives).
While Beyoncé likely won’t be in attendance (she may or may not have popped out the twins!), we're still looking forward to seeing our favorite celebrities in music, acting, and sports bring out some seriously unconventional looks. We’re also still taking bets on who will Best Female Artist and what they’ll wear when they hit the stage, but in the meantime, we'll settle with these killer red carpet looks ahead.