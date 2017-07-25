Another Member Of One Direction Just Got A Tattoo For His Girlfriend

The band members formerly known as One Direction have a lot of tattoos. Harry Styles has his symmetrical sparrows ink... which is so beloved by fans, it even inspired its own merchandise. Zayn Malik has so many that commemorating the launch of new music on his skin is NBD. Even Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are covered in tats. In fact, there's quite the romantic pattern between the two ex-members we've recently picked up on — and it's quite the declaration of love.
Back in January, Liam reportedly got his girlfriend Cheryl's eye etched into his forearm. You could practically hear the virtual aww's from fans across the world. Now, another 1D-er is making the sweet move — and this time it's Louis getting tatted up in honor of his on-and-off girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.
Yes, the internet is buzzing about a new tattoo revealed by Tomlinson on Instagram yesterday. The ink is of the letter "E" on his left hand, nestled between his thumb and pointer finger. It didn't take long for fans put two and two together, commenting whether the new ink was for his longtime love Calder.
Even though he didn't mention anything about the body art in his caption, it's far too apparent to ignore. Even if he never does confirm the rumors, we still think the gesture is sweet — even if it is quite a permanent declaration. Who knows, maybe couple tattoos will become the new diamond rings?
