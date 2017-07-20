When your friend is a comedian, you're bound to go to a lot of comedy shows. Fortunately for Jennifer Lawrence, her reunion with pal Amy Schumer allowed her to get in a joke or two.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Lawrence and Schumer shared the stage at The Comedy Cellar in New York City for a celebrity-filled event that benefited SafeBAE, an organization that spreads awareness about sexual assault. While Schumer and Lawrence were there to raise funds for the important cause, the pair also got some major face time.
Schumer took to Instagram to share a photo of her standing on stage with Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, and Lawrence. Apparently, the Passengers actress was still getting over the stomach flu — the same illness that led her to run out of a performance of Broadway's 1984 — at the time of the show. Fortunately, it didn't seem to stop the Oscar winner from enjoying the night.
"Last night we raised money for @safe_bae and had a blast. Thank you @vanessabayer @aidybryant @miacomedy@juddapatow @chrisrock@rachelfeinstein_ @bridgeteverett and Jennifer Lawrence who even with the stomach flu put me right on blast"
Lawrence and Schumer are more than just friends: They're also co-writers, and, hopefully, one day will be co-stars. The pair are currently working on a comedy together in which they will play sisters. Unfortunately, they're still trying to figure out when both of their busy schedules will allow for them to shoot it.
"I hope we do [the movie] in the next year and a half," Schumer told HelloGiggles of the project. "It’s the kind of movie we can film at any time. If we make it, it’s gonna be like the light at the end of the tunnel."
Until then, the best we can hope for is more IRL snapshots of the two friends hanging out.
