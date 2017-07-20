There's no question that the Kardashians have their hand in almost every element of pop culture, thanks to the long reach of their global empire. However, while mass-producing contouring kits and reality TV show spin-offs is par for the course with this family, there's one thing that I never thought they would cross into — and that's opera. The Kardashians may not be writing an operatic piece of their own, but Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kris Humphries are now the subjects of a brand-new opera. Yes, really.
Kardashian's marriage to the NBA player feels like a lifetime ago, so for those who need a refresher, here's what went down: The reality TV star wed the athlete in a lavish ceremony (filmed for the Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameras, naturally) in 2011, only to ask for a divorce 72 days later. The quick end to the marriage was the talk of the tabloids, but if you want to relive the hype, all you have to do is purchase tickets to see The Marriage of Kim K, a new British stage musical.
Advertisement
According to The Hollywood Reporter, who reviewed the new work by composer Stephen Hyde, fans curious about the spectacle will see Kardashian (played by actress Yasemine Mireille) giving "vapid make-up tutorials," and Humphries (James Edge) as he "preens and twerks and flaunts his ripped body." Other things you'll see? A reference to Pharrell's "Happy" and a nod to Kanye West's famous Taylor Swift interruption.
However, despite the title of the piece, it's not literally about the pair's ill-fated nuptials: instead, the real story centers around frustrated composer Stephen (Hyde, the opera's real composer) and Amelia (Amelia Gabriel, Hyde’s real-life partner) as they debate the merits of watching the Kardashian's infamous E! series.
The new opera is headed to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as the London stage. However, if you want to see the real Kardashian drama unfold, may I suggest following Kim K's Snapchat?
Advertisement