Vanessa Grimaldi, the Canadian special education teacher and winner of Nick Viall's Bachelor season, is officially making the move to the small screen once again.
E! News announced that Grimaldi will be trying her hand at a slightly more scripted (*wink*) series as the host of the network's beauty-centric Facebook Live show, freeSTYLE. The web-only series is dedicated to new beauty products, makeup tips, and celeb style tricks. The site writes that, since the show is streamed live, fans can ask Grimaldi questions in the comment section and get her direct feedback. Maybe she'll even give away some Bachelor In Paradise scoop? Fingers crossed. This announcement does not come as that much of a surprise considering that most Bachelor contestants find new entertainment-related careers following their time on the reality dating show.
Grimaldi's involvement in a beauty show could also be linked to her fiancé, Viall, who entered the world of male maintenance and beauty as well with his recently announced grooming line, "The Polished Gent." Additionally, Viall has recently taken up acting classes, something that Grimaldi has a little bit more of a footing on, considering she has appeared in a few programs in her pre-Bachelor years. According to a source on ET, the former bachelor and Wisconsin native has hopes of entering the world of comedy. The show will have to be scripted though, as he's sworn off reality dating shows (for now).
The show will air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on the network's social media page, and also can be watched on their site here — just in case you missed any of Grimaldi's expert advice.
