We already knew Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough were a match made in heaven. Everything from their early relationship to their wedding prep looked as if it came out of a catalogue. So, it's obvious that their wedding on July 9 in Idaho was equally as perfect. Hough even received a bride's most coveted sign of appreciation: a tearful groom.
Before the two said "I do" at their wedding ceremony, they shared a "First Look." This little moment before getting married allows couples to see one another in a private setting. Well, in their case, it involved a couple cameras. Laich got to see his soon-to-be wife in all her glory.
While walking on a lake in a gorgeous ballroom gown, hair pinned to perfection, and looking like a Barbie come alive, the former Ms. Hough saw her hubby-to-be shed some tears for her. I mean, if the sight of Hough wasn't enough, imagining spending the rest of his life with her probably pushed him over the edge. Laich sure knows he's a lucky guy.
The video of him crying is super sweet and solidifies the couple's standing as a picture perfect pair. First, Laich is so surprised he literally has to crouch down from being weak at the knees. Then, as Hough gets closer, he completely loses all chill. Who can blame him?
Women all over the internet are equally obsessed and hope that one day their husbands will cry at their wedding, too. Guys crying isn't traditionally seen as a masculine act, so this rare occasion will feel ultra-special to many brides. If your groom's eyes stay dry for the entire event, it doesn't mean he doesn't love you. He's probably just too stunned by your beauty to even emote.
The heartwarming moments between Laich and Hough did not end with the wedding. Their honeymoon photos are just as adorable and should not be missed.
