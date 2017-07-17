Julianne Hough and her brand new husband Brooks Laich have taken to the sea for their honeymoon, after their wedding in Idaho earlier this July. The two of them having been sharing their adventure on Instagram with the cutest photos and captions.
The Dancing With The Stars judge and the Canadian hockey player met through mutual friends and were engaged in August 2015. Just a little under two years and a lot of wedding prep later, the pair are headed towards marital bliss.
First stop, the honeymoon.