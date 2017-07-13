Does Nick Jonas know we can see his Instagram comments? Because he may have just revealed a new celebrity romance. The 24-year-old musician, who also stars in the TV show Kingdom, was seen in the comments of a photo posted on Instagram by fellow former Disney star Hilary Duff. You tell me — does this or does this not look like flirting?
The photo, posted by Duff Wednesday evening, shows the actress and singer lounging in a pool while sipping on a drink. She looks amazing, and it seems we aren't the only ones who think so. Jonas chimed in with a short and sweet comment that has everyone raising their eyebrows.
Advertisement
We see you, @NickJonas! #TheThirstIsReal #WeShipThis pic.twitter.com/STR6zi1NNd— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) July 13, 2017
If a picture is a thousand words, how many is an emoji? Enough for us to know that the former Scream Queens actor literally has his eye on the 29-year-old. Fans totally noticed this interaction, and couldn't help but playfully call him out.
"@nickjonas in these comments shooting his shot?" asked one.
"Nickkkkkkk and Hilary," commented another, along with a winking emoji and a heart emoji.
"We see u nickkkk," another said.
The photo itself has over 700 comments, so it's hard to say if Duff even noticed this flirting, but his comment alone has 300-plus likes, proving that everyone else is totally on board for this courtship.
The last we heard, however, she was having a not-so-great time being a single mom trying to date in L.A.
"I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible," Duff, who split from personal trainer Jason Walsh, told Redbook. "I really attract the old men!"
With Younger back on our screens, the actress has so much more on her plate than just dating. Here's hoping that whatever is going on in her romantic life, she's happy. As for her and Nick? Well, just know we'll be *eyes emoji*.
Advertisement