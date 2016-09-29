Nick Jonas has already gone solo musically, but it seems he'd now like to do the same in his personal life.
The single JoBro told Los Angeles Confidential that he's going to take a little break from dating. Sad, we know, but Jonas said it's been "challenging to find time on the dating front," which led him to the decision.
"It’s a choice I made to have this season of my life be solo, so that I can make the most of all I’m trying to accomplish,” Jonas said. “I’ve got plenty of time, at 24. I mean I hope I have plenty of time!”
He has plenty of time. Especially if he's just planning to stay single for a season. Winter is right around the corner.
The good news about all this single talk is that fans will likely get more from Jonas, who can use all the time he spends not dating to make more music and movies.
But Jonas, who's currently starring in Goat and slated to appear next in the Jumanji remake with The Rock, may not want to stay single too long. The singer also credits his most recent musical evolution to his breakup with Olivia Culpo after two years together, saying he found writing to be very "therapeutic" post-split. No surprise, seeing as his latest album is titled Last Year Was Complicated.
“Heartbreak is a theme that a lot of people relate to — the challenges of the next steps in your life, and when some doors close, and how you approach the next ones opening,” he told the magazine. “I saw pretty quickly that it was a lot of what my fans could relate to.”
Of course, if Jonas does decide he needs someone to break his heart for the sake of his music, we imagine a lot of people would line up to help. You know, in the name of art and all.
