Lauren becomes jealous that Kelsey and Liza are "crying on each other’s shoulders" over their respective romance woes. Lauren wants them to know she has guy troubles too, even though she still has a boyfriend named Max (Ben Rappaport). "So, what — I’m odd woman out? You know, it’s not like my life is perfect," she reveals, confirming her man works crazy hours and gets home late. "There’s not even time for sex." This is a totally normal and important admission to share with your friends. But, the next thing Lauren says isn’t. "Last night, I sat on his nocturnal erection while he was sleeping, okay? In some cultures that would be considered rape." Somehow, that statement is supposed to come off as funny to a Younger viewer, but it really just sounds like Lauren sexually manipulated her sleeping boyfriend and knows it.