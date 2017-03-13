Story from US News

Kellyanne Conway Suggested Microwaves Can Spy On People & Twitter Couldn't Take It

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: AP/REX/Shutterstock.
President Trump has yet to provide any evidence to support his claims that Trump Tower was bugged by the Obama administration during the election, but Kellyanne Conway has introduced a new possible suspect in the spying game: Microwaves.
In an interview with The Record columnist Mike Kelly at her home in Alpine, NJ, Conway doubled down on the notion that President Obama might have wiretapped Trump's headquarters, without offering any proof.
“What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately,” she said. “There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of different ways. And microwaves that turn into cameras, etcetera. We know that's just a fact of modern life."
Sorry, what? This is certainly the first time we've heard about microwaves being used for surveillance. Is that even possible? Well, according to Conway, who famously coined the term "alternative facts," sure it is.
Her comments caused a storm online, and during her appearances on multiple morning shows today she was questioned about the wiretapping claims. She kind of dialed back her statement on the microwaves during an interview this morning with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
"Chris, I’m not Inspector Gadget. I don’t believe people are using the microwave to spy on the Trump campaign," she said. "However, I'm not on the job of having evidence. That's what investigations are for."
But it was already too late. As with the "Bowling Green Massacre" fiasco, social media users mocked her comments endlessly, because of course they did.
