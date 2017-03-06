Everything You Need To Know About Trump's Claim That Obama Tapped His Phones

This weekend marked the beginning of a showdown between Donald Trump and Barack Obama, with the current POTUS accusing his predecessor of bugging Trump Tower last year.
The accusations began flying on Twitter early Saturday morning, when Trump accused Obama of setting up wiretaps of his New York campaign headquarters ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He said Obama had sunk to a "new low" and called the former president "sick."
On Sunday, the White House stepped things up by calling for the congressional committee members who are already investigating Russian interference in last year's election to also examine whether an abuse of "executive branch investigative powers" occurred.
To be clear, Trump has provided no evidence whatsoever in support of this allegation.
Obama's people categorically deny that he tapped Trump's phone. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said this is all complete nonsense. "There was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president, the president-elect at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign."
You can bet there will be more on Wiretapping-gate in the future, but for now, check out how the battle unfolded, what's at stake, and what's ahead as the investigation unfolds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.