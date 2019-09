After recreating the iconic commercial for Buzzfeed, Duff asked if she should do it again, joking of the original, "They were all half-ass! I had been there all day." The story behind the ad is that "they made us do it like 900 times. And I think I lost all personality at that point. Plus, I was, like, a pubescent teen — I was like, What are they making me do, this is invisible!" Obviously, she didn't have any magic fairy dust and those magical Mickey Mouse ears were added with CGI later. "But Raven-Symoné was nailing it!" Duff said. If you haven't watched the behind the scene of Raven's commercial , we recommend you do that now.