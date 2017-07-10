This is what dreams are made of: Hilary Duff is teasing new music. Well, the possibility of new music, which we'll take with open arms. When Duff visited Buzzfeed, she and her Younger costar Sutton Foster played a game of Jenga Truth or Dare where the actress formerly known as Lizzie McGuire wasn't exactly ready to come clean. In fact, she was playing it pretty coy, but managed to give her fans a bit of hope that her singing career isn't so yesterday.
When asked if she has any plans for new music or perhaps a tour, Duff said, "I don't have any plans for new music this year." And it's her use of "this year" that should get fans excited because she followed that statement up by saying, "But there's always next year." That sneaky smile at the end seems very suspicious. Is Duff already planning to release a new music in 2018? We sure hope so.
While new Duff music will definitely be worth the wait, she admitted that as a kid it wasn't fun doing so many takes of that now legendary Disney Channel commercial of her creating her wand ID. You know, the one that went viral last year because it's so cringeworthy? Duff was nice enough to tell the real story behind the ad.
After recreating the iconic commercial for Buzzfeed, Duff asked if she should do it again, joking of the original, "They were all half-ass! I had been there all day." The story behind the ad is that "they made us do it like 900 times. And I think I lost all personality at that point. Plus, I was, like, a pubescent teen — I was like, What are they making me do, this is invisible!" Obviously, she didn't have any magic fairy dust and those magical Mickey Mouse ears were added with CGI later. "But Raven-Symoné was nailing it!" Duff said. If you haven't watched the behind the scene of Raven's commercial, we recommend you do that now.
But Duff admits when she sees it, she can't help but laugh. "It’s like Hilary with a lot of attitude," she told Buzzfeed. "Like, What are they making me do? But now I’m happy to do it, because that was hilarious."
As for us, we'll be over here listening to "Beat Of My Heart" on repeat, crossing our fingers there will be more Hilary Duff music to come. Hopefully before our calendars hit 2019.
