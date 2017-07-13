Selena Gomez is quite the busy lady.
The "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer, who took a break from the spotlight to focus on her mental health just one year ago, is back with new music (her track "Bad Liar" will be in my head all summer), a new boyfriend in The Weeknd, and a hit Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why. Basically, Gomez is everywhere these days — except for one specific place. The former Wizards Of Waverly Place actress hasn't found a reason to appear on the small screen, but all of that is set to change with an upcoming TV special.
The one-time TV star, who got her start on Barney & Friends and who also appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie The Princess Protection Program with her then-BFF Demi Lovato, last appeared on TV in 2016 while making a cameo on Inside Amy Schumer. However, her new place on television won't be in a scripted venture. And, in fact, it's something Gomez already shot.
Back in April, Gomez hosted the 2017 WE Day, a youth event for social change. Teen Vogue reports that a special that uses footage from the show will air on CBS, meaning you can now have Gomez's hosting gig saved on your DVR.
The WE Day special won't only feature Gomez. Other celebrities included are Lovato, Seth Rogen, James Franco (who Gomez starred with in Spring Breakers), and Alicia Keys. It's not only humans making an appearance at WE Day: according to Teen Vogue, Miss Piggy is scheduled to join the fun as well.
"I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me," Gomez said in a statement about the event.
While we may have to wait for the actress to nab another sitcom role — should that be something she plans to pursue at any point in the future — at least she's returning to her roots for a really great cause.
