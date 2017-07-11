Whoever decided to cast Peta Murgatroud and Maksim Chmerkovskiy in Dancing With The Stars deserves a major promotion because they kicked off a love story for the ages, that has now landed the couple a legit fairytale wedding. The talented duo wed this past weekend in Long Island, New York. But they didn't just get married in a low-key church or simple family gathering. These two got married at Oheka Castle, which is known as being the setting for Taylor Swift's iconic "Blank Space" music video in addition to being a wedding day destination.
If you thought, from reading reports, that the wedding was pretty, then think again because it was actually gorgeous.
US Weekly exclusively shared photos from the decadent event featured hundreds of white roses and creamy colored floral arrangements. The pale flowers also showed up again on their cake. The photos also give a better look at the amount of twinkly lights set up throughout the reception area, making it look worthy of a DWTS dance-off.
"I think when we first got announced into the ballroom as husband and wife, like, that was an awesome moment,” Murgatroyd told US. "And just seeing the ballroom and everybody there and everybody clapping and just everyone was so happy for us and I could feel the love."
Of their marriage, Cherjovskiy said: "We’ve gone through the tough times. We’ve done all the difficult things. We have a child. We already have the by-product of what that next step is."
He added: "We did it our way and it wasn’t traditional and it wasn’t what maybe people expected or what even we expected, but it was perfect.”
I am so in awe of the beauty that Danitte Beegel from @metrofloralevents created for us! The owners, Adrian Benitez and Jose Ramirez, were a dream and completely brought my vision to life for our perfect day! Full blog post on @allthingsfamandglam coming soon. ❤️ // Photos by @jamielevinephotography
