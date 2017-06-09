No one could blame Dancing With the Stars couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy for wanting to take a little break from wedding planning. After all, they've had a couple of rough months. First, Chmerkovskiy suffered a calf injury during the latest season of DWTS that led to his unexpected elimination with partner Heather Morris of Glee. Then last month there was a reported break-in at the couple's L.A. home. Not to mention the fact that Murgatroyd's has her hands full being a working new mom. But it seems the two are going full steam ahead on their wedding planning.
Murgatroyd was spotted tasting cakes at Oheka Castle in New York, as Entertainment Tonight reports. On her Instagram story, Murgatroyd shared videos of the cakes, saying, “Oh my god, I am so obsessed. We are cake tasting today. Look at these babies. Incredible.”
The two are set to get married at the Long Island castle in July, and Chmerkovskiy has been dreaming of having his nuptials there for quite a while. "I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] 'That's where I want to have my wedding,' and I just said it so [casually,] and now it's happening," Chmerkovskiy told ABC News, referring to when he first moved to Brooklyn in 1994. "We went there. It's perfect. We're going to have it for two days. They're closing the whole hotel. It's going to be unbelievable."
As is the wedding could be any more adorable, Murgatroyd also told People that they plan on having their 5-month-old son Shai as part of the wedding, possibly as the ring bearer. “I think that he’s going to be carried down the aisle by a family member,” she said. “He’ll be there to watch us get married — and hopefully not cry!”
