Maksim Chmerkovskiy had to cancel his Good Morning America appearance Tuesday morning after an attempted home invasion. Chmerkovskiy, who was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars Monday night alongside partner Heather Morris, was supposed to join the former Glee star on air to discuss their loss — but instead Morris had to go it alone, explaining the details of Maks and Peta's break-in.
Morris explained that the couple had "some sort of run-in with a man near their house" who was "trying to break into" the home they share, along with their newborn child Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.
Everyone's immediate worry was for the safety of Shai and new mom, Peta, but Morris was quick to assure viewers that mother and baby were safe.
"The police were there and they took care of it," she told Lara Spencer. "They are safe and Peta is okay and that's the most important thing — that we are making sure she is calm."
While the Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm to Entertainment Tonight that the incident had happened, they did receive a call about a civil dispute sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The couple is dealing with this personal trauma on top of the disappointment of Maks' elimination.
“I'm so upset for him," his fiancee Murgatroyd, who is partnered with Bachelor Nick Viall, told Entertainment Tonight after the show. "He was so excited. He was just getting over his calf injury, and I mean, I swear they were gonna be in the finals. I mean, they're incredible together. I just don't understand it. But you know the show is based so heavily on fan votes, so I think that's just it. They just lacked that I guess."
No official crime report was taken, so let's hope the incident is resolved and the family can move on.
