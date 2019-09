Here's a little bit of background: Prior to joining the cast of Glee, Morris was a backup dancer for Queen Bey's The Beyoncé Experience world tour. In fact, she only landed the part of Brittany on Glee because she had previously taught the cast members the "Single Ladies" dance. Though she had planned on quitting dancing to pursue acting full-time, her role on Glee allowed her to incorporate both singing and dancing. Brittany was clearly the best dancer at McKinley High, and everyone was a dancer at McKinley High. The fact that the woman who played her is now vying for the ultimate prize just seems a tad unfair to all of her competitors.