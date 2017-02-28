While Morris might be better served as a professional dancer as opposed to a contestant, this isn't the first time that Dancing With the Stars has welcomed someone with clear dancing talent to its stage. Melanie Brown was a Spice Girl, yet still scored the gig. Sabrina Bryan played the best dancer in the Cheetah Girls squad. Nicole Scherzinger tore up the stage with burlesque pop group The Pussycat Dolls before winning the first place trophy. It's hard to argue that these ladies didn't have a clear advantage in the competition.