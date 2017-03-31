Her recovering partner also has a lot riding on this season. "I got a mantle at home, it has two of [my brother] Val [Chmerkovskiy's] mirror balls, it has two of [my fiancée] Peta [Murgatroyd's] mirror balls, it even has a little mirror ball for the baby, and my lonesome mirror ball is standing by itself," he said. "It's feeling insecure and needs company, for sure, I just need to get balls evened out, and this is the opportunity. I'm not gonna stop."