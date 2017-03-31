"His calf just popped, it was very weird," explained Peta Murgatroyd about her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy earlier this week.
Chmerkovskiy suffered a massive calf injury while practicing for Dancing With The Stars. The freak accident took him out during week two of the hit ABC series.
The injury happened during his rehearsal with Glee star Heather Morris for Monday’s show. During the taping the 37-year-old cried out that “something went down, during their jive routine. According to Entertainment Tonight that something will now sideline him for week three as he recovers.
Luckily for Chmerkovskiy the procedure was successful. Though, the big question now is when or even if he’ll return.
Advertisement
"He told everyone he will be back in a couple of weeks but that isn't true, it's a lot worse than everyone initially thought," a source said to ET. "Doctors are insisting that Maks sit out for at least a month, but knowing Maks he will try and rush it and get back into the competition."
Despite only locking in one week of the show, Chmerkovskiy and Morris had already gained a rep for being the team to beat this season. Last week the duo performed a Viennese Waltz and got a 28 score which tied the two for third place. Though considering Morris’ dancer background — remember when she danced for Beyoncé? — she had a leg up over her fellow contestants.
Her recovering partner also has a lot riding on this season. "I got a mantle at home, it has two of [my brother] Val [Chmerkovskiy's] mirror balls, it has two of [my fiancée] Peta [Murgatroyd's] mirror balls, it even has a little mirror ball for the baby, and my lonesome mirror ball is standing by itself," he said recently. "It's feeling insecure and needs company, for sure, I just need to get balls evened out, and this is the opportunity. I'm not gonna stop."
Advertisement