Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd's Newborn Son Was Rushed To Hospital

Newborn babies bring with them oodles of joy — at least that's how it seems. But the truth of the matter is that there's a lot at stake in the early stages of life, and dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is opening up about it. The Dancing With the Stars professional revealed in a recent interview that life with newborn baby Shai has been a little frightening. The new father revealed Thursday that when Shai was just a couple of weeks old, he was rushed to the emergency room, as Us Weekly reports