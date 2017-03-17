Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd's Newborn Son Was Rushed To Hospital

Newborn babies bring with them oodles of joy — at least that's how it seems. But the truth of the matter is that there's a lot at stake in the early stages of life, and dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is opening up about it. The Dancing With the Stars professional revealed in a recent interview that life with newborn baby Shai has been a little frightening. The new father revealed Thursday that when Shai was just a couple of weeks old, he was rushed to the emergency room, as Us Weekly reports.
"[Shai] got a fever and we had to go...to the emergency room," Chmerkovskiy told ABC News. The professional dancer and his wife Peta Murgatroyd welcomed baby Shai in early January. The 37-year-old continued, "We were so like not prepared for the protocol [and] procedure that happened at the emergency rooms with infants that small. Nobody really ever told us anything about that. It was a big shock to the mind and to the heart."
He went on to explain that the sight of his weeks-old infant wearing an IV was more than a little traumatizing, saying, "You start to see a little IV on a little baby and you're like, 'Oh my god, this is crazy."
Luckily, it seems that the now 2-month-old is doing just fine, just in time to see his parents compete on the next season of the ever-popular Dancing With the Stars. For the upcoming season, Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Heather Morris of Glee fame. His wife Murgatroyd, 31, will dance with former Bachelor Nick Viall.
Viall, who just proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi on television this week, has already met the celebrity baby Shai Alexander in what proved to be the most adorable photo of the week. In the picture, baby Shai looks a little bewildered — to be fair, that seems to be the resting face of all 2-month-old babies — but just peachy.
"FINALLY we can all be together #TeamBabyGotBach is here & we CANT WAIT to perform for you on Monday," Murgatroyd wrote in the caption.
Yet another reason to gleefully devour this season of Dancing With the Stars: You may catch a glimpse of baby Shai. Watch this Monday, March 20 at 8p.m. to see both the new parents cut a rug.
