With all the buzz surrounding the current season of the The Bachelorette — given that Rachel Lindsay has yet to make her final decision — we've barely had a chance to check in on some of the former contestants. Luckily, there's one alum who's been making the most of her post-show fame: Kaitlyn Bristowe. Since her happily ever after aired a few years ago, the star has been spending her time making important points about body positivity and enjoying her long engagement. And now, she's showing off a brand-new hair color.
But instead of using other celebrities or Pinterest boards to draw inspiration for her dye job, Bristowe is apparently getting it from summer's ubiquitous drink of choice: rosé.
Advertisement
PINK HAIR. And now that I have your attention. I would love for everyone to listen to the new Off The Vine podcast. It's powerful stuff today. Real, raw talk with @erintreloar, founder of @rawbeautytalks on the social media highlight reel, what it actually takes to feel good in your body and simple ways to build self esteem. One of my favorite ones yet. Podcastone.com download the podcastone app or subscribe on Apple podcasts. Download rate and review, I think you guys will love this one. #offthevine #podcast @podcastone
The reality star posted the photo of her new 'do to her Instagram account, where she expressed her excitement over the fresh look. As with other The Bachelor/The Bachelorette posts, though, this one was a sponsored plug for a podcast — admittedly a nice change of pace in comparison to all the teeth whitening ads.
And this isn't the first time we've seen the trendy color pop up as of late. For the past year, every variation imaginable of the hue has been blowing up on Instagram and in salons. (Not to mention on the heads of celebs like Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek.) But unlike hidden pink highlights or unicorn hair, this toned-down version of the color is surprisingly wearable — and it looks like Bristowe agrees.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement