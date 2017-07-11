Have You Noticed This About All These Bachelorettes?

Between the hand-holding, rose-distributing and tear-wiping, a Bachelorette's hands get a lot of screen time. This necessitates two things: a manicure (because the Most Eligible Woman in America doesn't have ragged cuticles) and a serious jewelry collection. Certain activities require arm candy — and clasping your arms around the necks of hunky suitors on primetime TV is one of them.
While The Bachelorette franchise features more statement necklaces than a sorority trunk show, a lot of those gems can be traced back to jeweler Robyn Rhodes. The designer's stone pieces first saw airtime during Emily Maynard's season — since then, they've been as much a constant as "romantic" trips to frigid Nordic countries.
Today, Rhodes even has a section of her website dedicated to jewelry worn on the show over the years, which currently holds over 35 pieces seen on the likes of Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher, Emily Maynard, and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Click on to see some of the most famous (and stylish) items to grace ABC.