Edmonton>Vancouver>LA>Nashville>Toronto>Nashville>Mexico>Napa>Nashville all in 3 weeks. I'm tired, run down, I've been eating hotel and airport food, I'm puffy, sick, and I had the time of my life. I even said out loud yesterday, "I am so lucky." But while I was in Mexico, I thought to myself, if I am here and I don't take a sexy professional pic in my bikini, did I even go to Mexico? I found myself doing the compare thing. I don't know if you noticed but it feels like if you go on the bachelor, your body has to be perfect and you have to post about it, like, a lot. Which is a ton of pressure. Yes. I'm tiny, but I have cellulite, and insecurities. I'm actually insecure about how scrawny my arms are. I work hard to be healthy, and love my body, but also drink wine and eat McDonalds. (Had it twice this week.) And I should have taken a sexy bikini photo. And I should have done it without filtering or editing it, with a bad angle, for a good #Realstagram photo. Because real is sexy too. So here's my real pic. I'm run down, tired, greasy, full of Mcdonalds, but I had one of the best 3 weeks of my life. Let's keep this movement going. I have a fun @rawbeautytalks project coming soon. #realstagram
