Story from Pop Culture

Kaitlyn Bristowe Opens Up About The Pressure To Be A "Hot" Bachelorette

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images.
Kaitlyn Bristowe has always been refreshingly candid for a member of Bachelor Nation. Whether it's Dancing with the Stars or industry slut-shaming, the Canada native doesn't mince words. Wednesday evening, the former Bachelorette shared a photo of herself with a lengthy caption about the pressures of being a public figure.
"I don't know if you noticed but it feels like if you go on the bachelor, your body has to be perfect and you have to post about it, like, a lot. Which is a ton of pressure," the 32-year-old wrote. She's just returned to her Nashville home after three weeks of cross-country travel. (As per her caption, she went to Edmonton, then to Vancouver, then to Los Angeles, then to Nashville, then to Mexico, then to Napa, then back to Nashville. That was exhausting to write.) She apologized in the post for not sharing a "sexy bikini selfie" from her travels, because, it seems, that's what is expected of former Bachelorettes on Instagram. She didn't, though, because after 3 weeks of travel, she was feeling that bizarre specific-to-ladies feeling of "puffy."
Advertisement
She added, "Yes. I'm tiny, but I have cellulite, and insecurities. I'm actually insecure about how scrawny my arms are. I work hard to be healthy, and love my body, but also drink wine and eat McDonalds.
"I should have taken a sexy bikini photo. And I should have done it without filtering or editing it, with a bad angle, for a good #Realstagramphoto. Because real is sexy too." In the photo she posted, Bristowe is makeup-free. In her words: "I'm run down, tired, greasy, full of Mcdonalds, but I had one of the best 3 weeks of my life."

Edmonton>Vancouver>LA>Nashville>Toronto>Nashville>Mexico>Napa>Nashville all in 3 weeks. I'm tired, run down, I've been eating hotel and airport food, I'm puffy, sick, and I had the time of my life. I even said out loud yesterday, "I am so lucky." But while I was in Mexico, I thought to myself, if I am here and I don't take a sexy professional pic in my bikini, did I even go to Mexico? I found myself doing the compare thing. I don't know if you noticed but it feels like if you go on the bachelor, your body has to be perfect and you have to post about it, like, a lot. Which is a ton of pressure. Yes. I'm tiny, but I have cellulite, and insecurities. I'm actually insecure about how scrawny my arms are. I work hard to be healthy, and love my body, but also drink wine and eat McDonalds. (Had it twice this week.) And I should have taken a sexy bikini photo. And I should have done it without filtering or editing it, with a bad angle, for a good #Realstagram photo. Because real is sexy too. So here's my real pic. I'm run down, tired, greasy, full of Mcdonalds, but I had one of the best 3 weeks of my life. Let's keep this movement going. I have a fun @rawbeautytalks project coming soon. #realstagram

A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on

Bristowe seems to have ushered in an era of honest Bachelorettes — the current lady in charge is Rachel Lindsay, who's similarly frank on social media. It's hard to tell what's "real" in Bachelor Nation; is it an act or are these people really in love? Does Desiree Siegfried actually love everything in her FabFitFun box? With Bristowe, Lindsay, and even the women of Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, who also dish their fair share of zingers on social media, it's easier to tell.
Bachelor Nation: It's constantly evolving.
Read These Stories Next:
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Celebs You Should Be Following On Instagram
Exactly What Women Spend To Compete On The Bachelor
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series