"I don't know if you noticed but it feels like if you go on the bachelor, your body has to be perfect and you have to post about it, like, a lot. Which is a ton of pressure," the 32-year-old wrote. She's just returned to her Nashville home after three weeks of cross-country travel. (As per her caption, she went to Edmonton, then to Vancouver, then to Los Angeles, then to Nashville, then to Mexico, then to Napa, then back to Nashville. That was exhausting to write.) She apologized in the post for not sharing a "sexy bikini selfie" from her travels, because, it seems, that's what is expected of former Bachelorettes on Instagram. She didn't, though, because after 3 weeks of travel, she was feeling that bizarre specific-to-ladies feeling of "puffy."