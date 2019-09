Should Rachel Lindsay Have To Act Like A Sugar Mama On The Bachelorette?

"I’m getting this for you," Rachel announces, smiling at Bryan and pointing at his watch, which seems to be a member of the Navitimer line Like many viewers at home, Bryan is taken aback, asking, “Are you kidding me?” The Bachelorette is not kidding, saying, "No! I swear, I’m not. We’re gonna take these. I’ll take this one. He’ll take that one … I’m not playing." Bryan responds by covering Rachel with kisses, but he’s still totally dumbfounded. "You’re welcome. I got you." she assures her boyfriend, tapping the small fortune attached to his wrist. "I got this." The entire scene rings like a sugar baby fantasy starring Rachel and Bryan. This doesn’t seem strange because a Bachelorette contestant is getting an impossibly luxurious gift — these are people who fly in helicopters and visit the world’s finest vacation spots for weeks on end, after all. It's strange because Rachel is the one who is allegedly bankrolling this entire escapade.